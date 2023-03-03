ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees take part in firewalk

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees performing firewalk at Sri Kottai Mariyamman Temple in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Scores of devotees participated in the ‘pookuzhi’ (firewalk) event held as part of the annual Masi festival held at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple near Rock Fort here on Friday.

Besides, a large number of devotees — men, women and even children — from far and near offered their prayers by piercing their bodies with spears, called as ‘alagu’, carrying fire pots and children.

The Masi festival began with flag hoisting on February 21. A posse of police personnel had been deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival. ‘Dasavatharam’ would be enacted on Saturday, followed by the float festival which would mark the end of the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US