HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees take part in firewalk

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees performing firewalk at Sri Kottai Mariyamman Temple in Dindigul on Friday.

Devotees performing firewalk at Sri Kottai Mariyamman Temple in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Scores of devotees participated in the ‘pookuzhi’ (firewalk) event held as part of the annual Masi festival held at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple near Rock Fort here on Friday.

Besides, a large number of devotees — men, women and even children — from far and near offered their prayers by piercing their bodies with spears, called as ‘alagu’, carrying fire pots and children.

The Masi festival began with flag hoisting on February 21. A posse of police personnel had been deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival. ‘Dasavatharam’ would be enacted on Saturday, followed by the float festival which would mark the end of the festival.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.