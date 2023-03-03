Devotees take part in firewalk

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Scores of devotees participated in the ‘pookuzhi’ (firewalk) event held as part of the annual Masi festival held at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple near Rock Fort here on Friday.

Besides, a large number of devotees — men, women and even children — from far and near offered their prayers by piercing their bodies with spears, called as ‘alagu’, carrying fire pots and children.

The Masi festival began with flag hoisting on February 21. A posse of police personnel had been deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival. ‘Dasavatharam’ would be enacted on Saturday, followed by the float festival which would mark the end of the festival.