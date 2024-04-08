Devotees should register their names to spray water on Lord Kallazhagar

April 08, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Devotees who want to spray water on Lord Kallazhagar as part of the ritual during the Chithirai festival should obtain the permission of the authorities of Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil, said Deputy Commissioner (HR&CE) L. Kalaivanan.

According to the press release, Lord Kallazhagar would enter the Vaigai river on April 23 as part of the Chithirai festival. As per a High Court order, only those persons who have taken vows and whose names have been registered with the temple management should be allowed to spray water on the idol when the Lord enters the river. It should be done through the traditional mode only.

Spraying water on Lord Azhagar to cool Him from the sweltering summer heat is considered a service by the devotees. They spray water on the deity using water bags made of goatskin.

However, in the recent past, it is said that high pressure pumps are being used and chemicals are mixed in the water. This causes damage to ornaments of the deity and also affects the priests and devotees. Water packets were also used to spray water on the deity, it is said. Therefore, as per the High Court order, only those persons who obtain permission will be allowed to spray water in the traditional mode and clean water should be used.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had passed the direction while hearing a petition that sought a direction to restrain use of high pressure pumps on Lord Kallazhagar and direct the usage of only traditional hand pumps made of goatskin, without any motors.

The court observed that it should be a highly-regulated affair and directed Madurai Collector to issue appropriate instructions to the authorities. The court also directed the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police to ensure compliance not only during this festival season but also in future.

