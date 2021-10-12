Madurai

Devotees seek nod to perform annual rituals on Sathuragiri hills

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Virudhunagar Collector to consider a representation made by the authorised representative of the Ezhur Saliyar Samudhayam seeking permission to permit 35 members of the community to perform the annual rituals at the Anandavalli Amman Golu Mandapam attached to Sundaramahalingam temple on the Sathuragiri hills.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi observed that the court was not inclined to interfere with the decision taken by the government to close the temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner N. Rajagopal could make a representation and the same shall be considered by the Collector on merits, the judge said.

The petitioner said that the community members had been offering their prayers to the deity since time immemorial. He sought permission to perform the annual ritual on October 14 and 15.


