Madurai

Devotees rescued in Sathuragiri hills

Special CorrespondentJuly 31, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:30 IST

Over 50 devotees, who were trapped in Sathuragiri hills owing to flash flood in three wild streams, were provided safe passage by joint team of Forest and Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday night. According to sources, when the men, women and children, were climbing down the hills after offering prayers at Sundaramahalingam and Santhamahalingam temples atop the hill, it started to rain heavily bringing heavy flow in the streams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The devotees were caught in different stretches of the hilly terrain. A team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Fire Officer, Watrap, K. Balanagaraj, tied ropes across the streams and helped the devotees to wade through hip-deep water. Firemen also stood inside the water as a precautionary measure as the force of the current was strong.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similar rescue work was carried out in all the three streams and the devotees were safely brought down to foothills in Thaniparai by 9.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
mountains and hill-stations
festivals
Madurai
Read more...