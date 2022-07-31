Devotees rescued in Sathuragiri hills

Over 50 devotees, who were trapped in Sathuragiri hills owing to flash flood in three wild streams, were provided safe passage by joint team of Forest and Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday night. According to sources, when the men, women and children, were climbing down the hills after offering prayers at Sundaramahalingam and Santhamahalingam temples atop the hill, it started to rain heavily bringing heavy flow in the streams.

The devotees were caught in different stretches of the hilly terrain. A team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Fire Officer, Watrap, K. Balanagaraj, tied ropes across the streams and helped the devotees to wade through hip-deep water. Firemen also stood inside the water as a precautionary measure as the force of the current was strong.

Similar rescue work was carried out in all the three streams and the devotees were safely brought down to foothills in Thaniparai by 9.30 p.m.