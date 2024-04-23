Devotees perform ‘theerthavari’ by spraying water on Lord Kallazhagar

April 23, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees sprayed water on Lord Kallazhagar, as part of tradition, as He made His way to Ramarayar Mandapam here, after entering the Vaigai river on Tuesday.

The devotees, including children, dressed up as Lord Kallazhagar, thronged the mandapam. It is believed that dressing up like Lord Kallazhagar is a way to please Him to fulfil their vows.

The devotees sprayed water on the deity using water bags made of goatskin. Spraying water on Lord Kallazhagar to cool Him from the sweltering summer heat is considered as a service by the devotees.

According to the legend, Lord Kallazhagar travels from Azhagarkoil to witness the wedding of His sister Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar. Upon reaching Madurai, he learns from Lord Veera Ragava Perumal that the wedding has already been solemnised. A dejected Lord Kallazhagar chooses not to cross the Vaigai river. He is angered to learn that the wedding was over before His arrival. Water is sprayed on Him to cool Him down.

The youth danced in groups to the loud beating of drums and songs that were played. Women held up pots of jaggery sealed with lighted camphor to do ‘deeparadhana’ to Lord Kallazhagar. They later distributed the jaggery to the devotees.

