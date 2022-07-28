Madurai

Devotees pay obeisance to forefathers

Devotees throng the new harbour beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday.
Special Correspondent July 28, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:25 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Aadi Amaavaasai was observed in memory of the ancestors and special prayers were conducted at the beaches and along the Tamirabharani watercourse on Thursday.

In Tirunelveli district, people offered special prayers along the Tamirabharani watercourse from Papanasam. After offering prayers at Papanasa Swami Temple since 4.30 a.m., the rituals were conducted in the Tamirabharani flowing in front of the shrine and the devotees took a holy dip in the river.

Since Main Falls of Courtallam experienced heavy floods on Wednesday evening in which two women were washed away, Collector P. Akash had banned offering special prayers at the waterfalls. So, people offered special prayers along the watercourse of the Chittar.

In Thoothukudi district, special prayers were offered at Sippikulam, Terespuram and new harbour beaches and took a holy dip in the sea.

After special prayers were offered in Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, the idol of Asthra Devar was taken to the sea for a holy dip. Hundreds of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated in the special prayers offered in memory of their ancestors on Tiruchendur beach and took a holy dip in the sea.

