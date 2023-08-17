Devotees get saplings and cloth bags with ‘prasadam’ at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple

August 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Distribution of cloth bags with saplings along with the ‘prasadam’ of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple to devotees who have camped near the shrine inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve for Adi amavasai festival has gone down well with the public.

Since KMTR officials enforced some restrictions during the ‘Adi amavasai’ celebrations as the devotees used to stay for a few days in tents around the shrine within the tiger sanctuary, this year’s festival also started with the customary murmur from the visitors. Though the devotees, with the backing of a few religious outfits, exerted pressure on the officials through ruling DMK office-bearers and even protested, the officials were firm in enforcing the regulations such as ban on movement of private vehicles between Papanasam check-post and the temple, number of days of stay within the forest, ban on liquor and use-and-throw plastic products, etc.

Though a few splinter groups were inciting the devotees coming from various places through social media posts to agitate to show the administration as ‘anti-Hindu,’ Collector K.P. Karthikeyan brought in Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy as ‘Special Officer’ to manage the festivities that will go up to Friday this year.

Without relaxing the restrictions much, the devotees have been pacified to cooperate with the official machinery for the smooth conduct of the festival.

A team of officials, led by the Collector, who visited the tents of the devotees on Wednesday and Thursday, distributed saplings in cloth bags along with the ‘prasadam.’ On Wednesday alone, over 2,000 yellow cloth bags with saplings were distributed.

“The devotees are moved to receive the ‘prasadam’ on an auspicious day withthe saplings,” said Special Tahsildar for Disaster Management Selvam. Mr. Karthikeyan had also made arrangements for sweet boxes to be distributed to the devotees.

“Besides, students of Muththamizh Public School and St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai distributed 25,000 seed balls to the devotees. The student volunteers appealed to the devotees to throw the seed balls inside the jungles and take the plastic waste, if any, along with them when they leave the shrine after the end of the festival,” he said.

The cloth bags, being distributed through Agasthiyamalai Biosphere Conservation Committee and District Forest Committee, would be given away in a similar fashion with saplings during the Adi amavasai celebrations in future. “Since over two lakh devotees attend this festival, we will increase the number of cloth bags to be distributed,” the Collector said.

