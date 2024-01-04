Devotees gather for Ashtami Chapparam in Madurai

January 04, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The ‘Ashtami Chapparam’ an auspicious event at Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple took place on Thursday. The event saw a large crowd of devotees. Police personnel were deployed round the path of the procession to manage the overwhelming crowd of devotees.

‘Ashtami Chapparam’ is a divine event which is celebrated in the Margazhi month of the Tamil calendar during the waning crescent stage of Ashtami. Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar would be placed on a separate Chapparam each and taken n a chariot pulled only by women. The chariot would start from Adi Veedhi near the temple and pass through Chithirai Veedhi, Aavani Moola Veedhi, Maasi Veedhi, and conclude at Veli Veedhi.

During the procession, rice grains from the padi are showered upon the devotees symbolizing bountiful wealth and prosperity in their lives.