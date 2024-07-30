Devotees create ruckus at Papanasam check-post demanding entry into forest

Devotees going to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) created a ruckus at Papanasam check-post on Tuesday when they were stopped there as it has been decided to allow the devotees only between August 2 and 6 for ‘Aadi Amavasai’ festival.

As per the decision taken by the district administration, the devotees, who will camp inside the forest for ‘Aadi Amavasai’ celebration, will be allowed to reach the shrine in private vehicles from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 2. The pilgrimage to reach the temple from Papanasam check-post will continue only in government buses from August 3 to 5, and the private vehicles should be parked at Agasthiyarpatti.

Similarly, the private vehicles will be allowed to go to the temple on August 6 to enable the devotees to get down from there. Diesel generators will not be allowed beyond the check-post.

Since massive cleaning operation will be carried out around the temple on July 31 and August 1, no vehicles, including government buses, will be allowed beyond the check-post. Similar cleaning operation will be conducted after the celebration on August 7 and 8, and hence the devotees will not be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post on these days. The devotees can go to the temple and Agasthiyar Falls from August 9.

However, a group of devotees who came to Papanasam check-post on Tuesday picked a heated argument with the Forest Department personnel. Some of the devotees even verbally abused and cursed them for not allowing them beyond the check-post.

“We have been going to the temple for the past several years. The Forest Department personnel have been creating hurdles only for the last three years,” they shouted.

Since the Forest Department personnel and the police were firm on not allowing them beyond the check-post, the devotees left the place after an hour.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja has released a video appealing to the devotees coming to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple not to carry use-and-throw plastic products and not to feed wild animals during their stay inside the tiger sanctuary.

He has also appealed to the devotees to only use the temporary toilets to be kept inside the forest.

