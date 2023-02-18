ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees celebrate Maha Sivaratri in Tirunelveli

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees participated in the Maha Sivaratri celebrations held here on Saturday.

As the Maha Sivaratri celebrations were conducted at Sri Aayiraththamman Temple Dasara Grounds (Erumaikkidaa Maithaanam) in Palayamkottai by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department for the first time, devotees thronged the venue since evening.

After Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan inaugurated the Maha Sivaratri celebrations, cultural events, discourses, devotional songs, debate and performance by folk art troupes were conducted for 12 hours from 6 p.m. District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were deployed at the main entrance of Sri Nellaiyappar Temple for safety. In Kanniyakumari, thousands of devotees participated in the famous Shivalaya Ottam, marathon of devotees visiting 12 Siva Temples in Munsirai, Thikkurichi, Thirparappu, Thirunanthikkarai, Ponmanai, Panippagam, Kalkulam, Melancode, Thiruvidaicode, Thiruvithancode, Thirupanthicode and Thirunattaalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US