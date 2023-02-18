Devotees celebrate Maha Sivaratri in Tirunelveli

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Hundreds of devotees participated in the Maha Sivaratri celebrations held here on Saturday.

As the Maha Sivaratri celebrations were conducted at Sri Aayiraththamman Temple Dasara Grounds (Erumaikkidaa Maithaanam) in Palayamkottai by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department for the first time, devotees thronged the venue since evening.

After Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan inaugurated the Maha Sivaratri celebrations, cultural events, discourses, devotional songs, debate and performance by folk art troupes were conducted for 12 hours from 6 p.m. District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan participated.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were deployed at the main entrance of Sri Nellaiyappar Temple for safety. In Kanniyakumari, thousands of devotees participated in the famous Shivalaya Ottam, marathon of devotees visiting 12 Siva Temples in Munsirai, Thikkurichi, Thirparappu, Thirunanthikkarai, Ponmanai, Panippagam, Kalkulam, Melancode, Thiruvidaicode, Thiruvithancode, Thirupanthicode and Thirunattaalam.