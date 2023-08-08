Devotees can visit Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple for three days for ‘Adi amavasai’ festival

August 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division will allow the devotees to visit Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple festival only from August 15 to 17 this year.

As the ‘Adi amavasai’ festival of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Papanasam is to be held from August 14 to 18, thousands of devotees from the southern districts are expected to visit the shrine near the Papanasam dam during these days. The devotees would usually camp around the temple situated deep inside the Western Ghats.

Even though the Forest Department would create temporary toilets at various spots every year during the festival, only a few hundred devotees would use it and the rest used to defecate in the open, thus polluting the pristine forests. Moreover, water flowing from the Papansam dam would also be polluted with coliform.

Hence, the forest department has decided to allow the devotees only on August 15, 16 and 17 to visit the shrine this year. It has been announced that private vehicles would not be allowed up to the temple and the devotees should park their vehicles at Agasthiyarpatti from where they should take government buses from the parking lot to the temple.

After the end of the celebrations, the devotees will be dropped back at Agasthiyarpatti on August 18.

“Since cleaning operations will be conducted on August 19 and 20, devotees will not be allowed to visit the temple on these days. The devotees can visit the temple from August 21 onwards as usual,” said sources in the forest department, which has banned bathing in Agasthiyar Falls between August 12 and 21.

Another temple

Similarly, the forest department has announced that the devotees would not be allowed to visit Thirukkurungudi Nambi Temple on August 10 and 11 in view of maintenance works in the shrine.