Devotees can book tickets online to witness Thirukalyanam

April 18, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Devotees interested in witnessing the celestial wedding ( Thirukalyanam) of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, the highlight of Chithirai festival, could book tickets online, said Deputy Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department A. Arunachalam, according to a press release.

The Chithirai festival would begin with flag hoisting on April 23 and conclude on May 4. The celestial wedding is slated to be performed between 8.30 a.m. and 8.59 a.m. on May 2. Devotees could book tickets, priced at ₹200 and ₹500, on https://hrce.tn.gov.in and https://maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in from April 22 to 25. The bookings would close by 9 p.m. on April 25.

The limit for an individual to buy tickets priced at ₹500 and ₹200 was fixed at two and three, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees could also witness the event via the free entry through South Tower, and they would be accommodated inside Thirukalyana Mandapam on a first-come-first-served basis, added the release.