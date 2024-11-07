 />
Devotees brave rain to witness ‘soorasamharam’ at Tirupparankundram temple

Published - November 07, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The presiding deity coming out of Lord Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Thursday ahead of the enactment of ‘soorasamharam.’

The presiding deity coming out of Lord Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Thursday ahead of the enactment of ‘soorasamharam.’ | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

Amid heavy rain, thousands of devotees thronged the Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Thursday to witness ‘Soorasamharam,’ which was enacted to signify the annihilation of demon ‘Sooran’ by Lord Subramaniaswamy.  The event, which was held as part of the Kanda Sashti festival, is considered one of the grand events at the temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan. 

The ceremony marks the end of Kanda Sashti festival which started with ‘Kappu Kattudhal’ ceremony. 

In the evening, as the deity was taken in a procession on a golden peacock mount for the enactment of ‘soorasamharam,’ the streets reverberated with chants of ‘Kandanukku arohara.’ 

The idol of ‘Veerabahu’ was taken in a procession on a white horse mount along the West and East Ratha Streets towards Sannidhi Street where the ‘Soorasamharam’ was performed.  Special pujas were performed to the deities while taken in a procession in a flower-bedecked chariot.

On Friday, the idols of Lord Subramaniaswamy and Deivanai will be taken in a procession.  

Published - November 07, 2024 08:57 pm IST

