Devotees asked to strictly follow regulations during Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple’s ‘Aadi Amavasai’ festival

Devotees coming to participate in the ‘Aadi Amavasai’ festival of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple have been asked to follow the regulations stipulated by the district administration.

In a statement, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, said the ‘Aadi Amavasai’ celebration of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple, which is to be held inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and at the birth place of the Tamirabharani river, the lifeline of four southern districts, should be celebrated with traditional flavour while conserving nature to the maximum possible extent by strictly following the stipulated regulations.

The devotees will be allowed to reach the shrine from 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on August 2 in private vehicles and the pilgrimage will continue only in the government buses from August 3 to August 5 as the private vehicles should be parked at Agasthiyarpatti. Similarly, the private vehicles will be allowed to go to the temple on August 6 to enable the devotees to get down from the temple. Diesel generators will not be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post.

Since massive cleaning operation will be carried out around the temple on July 31 and August 1, no vehicles, including government buses, will be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post. Again, similar cleaning operation will be conducted after the celebrations on August 7 and 8 to clear the garbage and hence, the public will not be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post on these days. The devotees can go to the temple and Agasthiyar Falls from August 9 onwards.

While bathing in deep areas and moving into the forest have been prohibited, the devotees can pitch tents only in the temple land and no tenting will be allowed in the forest area, Mr. Jain said.

“It has been brought to our notice that a few individuals, who had pitched tents in the temple land after reaching the shrine in advance, had demanded huge sum of money for ceding the areas from the devotees who reached the temple belatedly. The police and the forest officials will act tough against such acts this year,” the Sub-Collector warned.

He said kerosene, soaps, detergents, shampoo, use-and-throw plastic products, any chemical, liquor, banned tobacco products etc. have been banned and hence, the devotees should desist from bringing them to the temple. Anyone carrying any of these banned products will be prosecuted, besides seizing the vehicle. While putting the trash only in the garbage bins, the devotees should use only the 200-odd toilets kept there.

Another major announcement is that the public and the tourists will not be allowed to visit Manimuthar Falls, Manjolai and Agasthiyar Falls between July 31 and August 8.