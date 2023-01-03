Devotee from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Dindigul, three others injured

January 03, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

One person was killed and three others were injured when a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees collided with a road median and turned turtle, along the Dindigul-Karur road in the wee hours, on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased was M. Chiramulu Nayak, 55 of Kathimanda in Andhra Pradesh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 20 passengers, including a girl child, began their journey on December 31 from Andhra Pradesh to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. While travelling back to Andhra Pradesh after the darshan, the driver Prashanth, lost control of the bus and hit a median on the Dindigul-Karur Road near Viduthalaipatti village, which falls under the Koombur police station limits in Dindigul district. In the impact, the bus overturned along the highway, at 2.10 a.m.

B. Ragu Nayak, 30, of Sri Sathyasai in Andhra Pradesh district sustained injuries on his right leg, the vehicle owner U. Badra Baskar Reddy, 49 of Anantapur district sustained injuries on both his legs while M. Amarnath Nayak, 30, also of Sri Sathyasai district sustained minor injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Government Hospital in Vedasandur while Mr. Badra and Mr. Amarnath were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul and were later referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The driver is currently absconding, police said.

Koombur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.