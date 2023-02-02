HamberMenu
Devotee fatally knocked down

February 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TENKASI:

The Hindu Bureau

A young ‘padayatra’ devotee, who was part of a group of people going to Tiruchendur, was fatally knocked down by a car at Paavoorchathram on Wednesday night.

 Police said a group of 20 devotees from Periyapillaivalasai near Shencottai were going on foot to Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur to offer prayers in view of ‘Thai poosam’. As they were crossing Paavoorchathram on Wednesday night, a car hit M. Gunasekaran, 16, and M. Surya, 18, both hailing from Shanthi Nagar in Periyapillaivalasai.

 While Gunasekaran died on the spot, Surya suffered head injury and was admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

 Paavoorchathram police have arrested car driver M. Jayakumar, 24, of Maappillaiyoorani near Thoothukudi.

