Devotee dies on Sathuragiri hills

A devotee from Srivilliputtur, C. Thangapandi, 39, died while climbing up the Sathuragiri hills on Saturday.

Police said the deceased, an auto-driver, was proceeding on the hilly terrain to offer prayer at Sundaramahalingam Temple. When he was near Konai Thalaivasal, he collapsed due to fatigue and died around 10.30 a.m.

His body was taken to government hospital at Usilampatti.