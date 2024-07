Ramanathapuram: Sub-Inspector of Police, Thenkarai Maharajan, on Wednesday succumbed to injuries he had sustained during a road accident on June 29. The SI, attached to Devipattinam police station, was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai after he met with an accident involving two-wheelers.

Superintendent of Police, G.Chandeesh, led the police officials in paying homage to the mortal remains of the SI. He was given a 30-gun shot salute.