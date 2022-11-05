Device to remove breast lumps without leaving a scar inaugurated

Mammotome device that facilitates removal of breast lumps within minutes was inaugurated at the Breast Surgery Unit of Velammal Hospital here on Saturday.

The device removes lumps in breasts of a patient within 15 minutes under local anesthesia with no pain and leaves no scar, stated a press release. Further, the patient will be able to resume their day-to-day activities immediately afterward.

Speaking at the occasion, M.V. Muthuramalingam, Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust, said that the facility, launched for the first time in South Tamil Nadu, is yet another feather added to the cap of Velammal Hospital.

Super Specialist Breast and Endocrine Surgeon Suganya noted that the patients with breast cysts, breast hamartoma, breast lipoma can be treated successfully with mammotome.

Director of Velammal Hospital M.V. Karthik, Dean T. Thirunavukarasu, Chief Administrative Officer Manivannan were among others who were present.