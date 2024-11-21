Development works should be expedited as per schedule, says Dindigul MP at DISHA meeting

Irrespective of whether funds were received for a work from the government, the officials should ensure that the work was expedited in a time-bound manner, Member of Parliament R. Sachidanandan of CPI(M) said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting, the MP said the objective was to deliver the benefits to the common man. By completing the development work in time, it would help the public in a big way.

Delay in any form would not only cause inconvenience to the public, but also bring down the image of the administration. Moreover, with rising costs of building material, the officials should be conscious of fulfilling the work on time and should not postpone or delay at any cost, Mr. Sachidanandan said.

The officials said that due to digitisation, the district administration had cleared all the applications received for patta transfers. Giving details, they said that the land survey department had received 85,806 applications between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. All the applications had been processed. Similarly, 68,482 applications, which were received between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 were cleared successfully. From April 1, 2024 to October 8, they had received 37,211 applications for patta transfer and 31,314 among them were cleared. In a nutshell, applications received till August 18 had been cleared and patta transfer applications received online were cleared.

Dindigul District Collector P.N. Poongodi, DRO S.H. Sheik Mohideen, Mayor J. Illamathi, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, and MLA S. Gandhirajan were present.

DISHA meeting is convened in every district to follow up on development work taken up with the funds from the Union government and the Lok Sabha member chairs the meeting.