Development works reviewed

TIRUNELVELI

Monitoring Officer for the district and Principal Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Apoorva, inspected various development projects being implemented in the district and chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday to review the progress of these works.

She visited the VOC Stadium, renovated at a cost of Rs. 14.95 crore under the Smart City programme, the indoor stadium and the gymnasium there and inspected the hockey turf, athletic tracks and the indoor badminton court at Anna Stadium.

She told reporters later that the district administration, based the experience gained during the previous monsoons, was fully prepared to face the rainy season. There would be no flooding in any part of the district as all measures had been put in place to drain the rainwater.

On the delay in completing the reconstruction of the Tirunelveli Junction new bus stand, she said the case pending before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on the alleged mining of river sand from the site when it was dug up for laying the foundation should be disposed of and the work would resume after the court delivered its verdict.

She expressed satisfaction over the renovation of VOC Stadium, which can be used for hosting different sports.

Ms. Apoorva also visited Cheranmahadevi Taluk Office and a few more places in this union.

Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and District Revenue Officer C. Jayashree was present.