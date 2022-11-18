Development works reviewed; officials exhorted to avert flooding through meticulous planning

November 18, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Monitoring Officer Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan and Collector K. Senthiil Raj at an anganwadi centre in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Monitoring Officer of the district Sigy Thomas Vaidyan reviewed the progress of ongoing development works in the district and the steps being taken to avert flooding during the northeast monsoon this year.

 After inspecting the anganwadis in Varadharajapuram and Rahmathullahpuram, Ms. Sigy checked the quality of food being served to the children and the stocks of rice, oil, dhal etc. She also checked the height and weight of the children for malnutrition.

 When she visited the backward class welfare hostel in Boldenpuram, she checked the quality of food being served to the students and interacted with the students to ascertain the facilities there and the grievances, if any.

 In Thoothukudi Taluk Office, Ms. Sigy inspected the e-seva centre and reviewed its services.

 In the evening, she visited the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Corporation  Middle School on Gin Factory Road and Si. Va. Higher Secondary School to review the implementation of ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ programme.

 District Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner T. Charu Sree accompanied the Monitoring Officer during the inspections.

 In the review meeting, Ms. Sigy exhorted the officials to complete all ongoing development works before the deadline while ensuring quality. She also urged the officials to be well prepared to face any challenging situation that would arise after the heavy downpour during the monsoon.

 “With the past experiences we’ve gained during flooding, the officials should take all precautionary measures to avert similar situations this year,” Ms. Sigy said.

