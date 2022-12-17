Development works reviewed at Tiruchendur temple

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj inspects renovation work at Subramaniyasamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Saturday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj inspects renovation work at Subramaniyasamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TIRUCHENDUR

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected the ongoing development works in Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Saturday.

 Dr. Senthil Raj, who inspected renovation works being done in the shrine on an outlay of ₹300 crore and the underground drainage works being executed in this coastal town, said the State government and HCL Foundation had funded generously for the ongoing development works in the temple complex. All roads of car streets would be relaid and the stray cattle roaming along Tiruchendur impounded before the next car festival.

 Owners of houses and the commercial establishments in Tiruchendur should connect their drainage pipes with the underground drainage system to keep the town clean and tidy.

 While the town is getting drinking water from the pumping stations at Kurangani and Ponnankurichi, a fresh proposal has been sent for augmenting drinking water supply to Tiruchendur, he said.

 District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur Buhari and senior officials accompanied the Collector.

