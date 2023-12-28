Development works on bunds of Vandiyur, Thenkal tanks: Judges take divergent views

December 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

After two judges of a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took divergent views on a batch of petitions pertaining to implementation of projects involving formation of roads on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks in Madurai, the High Court Registry was directed to place the papers before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi was hearing the petitions filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to restore the two tanks.

In his order, Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that in the last 50 years Madurai has seen the disappearance of many waterbodies. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court itself was built on Ulaganeri lake and the District Court was no exception.

The judge observed that there was a large tank in Avaniapuram. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board had put up apartments there. The Corporation Eco Park was created after destroying a tank. Many government buildings had come up on kanmois (waterbodies).

The residents are witness to the fact that there has been a substantial encroachment on the Vaigai river bed by the construction of the link road, the judge observed.

The deity of development is not yet satiated. She wants to gobble up more and more of nature. The recent battering which Tamil Nadu got from Mother Nature has not sufficiently driven the lessons home. Integrity of waterbodies is as important as national integrity, the court observed and granted an interim injunction on the works being carried out on the bunds of the tanks.

However, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that in reality, most waterbodies were surrounded by bushes and prosopis juliflora which was used by anti-social elements for illegal activities like drug peddling. There was also open defecation.

During the construction of the elevated corridor on New Natham road, a considerable portion of Naganakulam tank was taken over by the National Highways authorities for laying the road. In turn, they have strengthened the bund and laid paver blocks around the tank which is used by not less than 2,000 people every day. Men and women are seen walking on the paver blocks without any fear of open defecation or drug peddlers. Several old people are seen sitting on the chairs and enjoying the breeze in the evening, the judge observed.

We have to strike a balance and such a balance is to be seen from the point of view of development and environment, the judge observed. The judge said that he did not agree with the view of granting any interim order at this stage when the work was in progress since May.

