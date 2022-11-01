Development works in Kodaikanal inspected

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 01, 2022 22:08 IST

Assembly Estimate Committee members inspecting the tourism development works around the Lake in Kodaikanal on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman T.R.B. Rajaa inspected various development projects in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Collector S. Visakan, Members of the Evaluation Committee including Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, ‘Agri’ S.S. Krishnamoorthy, ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, R. Arul, K. Anbazhagan, E.R. Easwaran, E. Balasubramanian, J. Mohammed Shah Nawaz were present.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Rajaa said preliminary studies are underway to set up rope car services between Kodaikanal and Palani and added that it will be implemented without causing any environmental damage.

To boost tourism, adventure tourist places would be set up at various places to decongest the concentrated tourist spots, he noted.

Further, Mr Rajaa said that two places have been inspected to set up multi-level parking facilities to ease traffic congestion in the main town of Kodaikanal.

“Recommendations to provide necessary facilities and appoint additional doctors at the Government Hospital at Kodaikanal would be made along with initiating bus facilities to hilly areas,” he said and added special focus would be laid to lay quality Ghat roads. He also said an Arts and Science College in Kodaikanal to benefit the student community would also be recommended to the State.

Earlier, the team boarded a government bus plying from Poondi and Kodaikanal near Poombarai and interacted with the public there. They also inspected the ongoing works at a Murugan temple atop a hillock in Poombarai, said a press statement.

Further, the team inspected the ongoing development works around Kodaikanal lake at a cost of ₹24 crore and the dredging work undertaken at Mannavanur and Ezhumpallam lakes at a cost of ₹1.75 crore.

The sites inspected included an upcoming eco-park on behalf of Tamil Nadu Forest Department, developmental works undertaken around Berijam lake and the planting of 24,700 native saplings and removing of foreign species of trees along the Berijam-Kodaikanal route among others.

Kodaikanal Municipal Chairman C. Chelladurai, Municipal Vice Chairman K.P.N. Mayakannan, Kodaikanal Municipal Commissioner D. Narayanan, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.

