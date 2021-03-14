Development remains a distant dream for Usilampatti

14 March 2021 21:52 IST

SIPCOT at Sedapatti union and scent factory in Usilampatti remain non-starters

Madurai

Usilampatti

Assembly constituency, which is located in the western periphery of Madurai district, remains an exception to the saying that ‘change is the only constant.’ Water scarcity, declining agricultural activities, lack of industries and job opportunities, are some of the major reasons for this region remaining underdeveloped.

Usilampatti, which is predominantly arid, is plagued by drinking water scarcity and depleting groundwater table. Although the 58-canal scheme was completed after several struggles, there are several inadequacies in the project, says P. Tamilselvan, Coordinator of 58 Grama Pasana Sangam. “A portion of the canal breached at least two times in the last three years when water was released from Vaigai dam. Farmers are demanding for construction of a cement channel in vulnerable spots to tackle the issue,” he says.

This year only one out of the 33 tanks filled up to the optimum storage level when water was released through the 58-canal scheme, he adds. Apart from agriculture, water scarcity has also makes it difficult for farmers to find a water source for their livestock.

The declining trend in agriculture and lack of other job opportunities have forced many families to migrate to other districts and States for their livelihood. Many families have migrated to Maharahtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh They make idlis, ‘murukkus’ etc., or work as daily wage labourers there.

Although political parties promised to set up a SIPCOT at Sedapatti union of the constituency, no step has been taken towards it, says O. Soundarapandian, a social worker. “Only when industries are established, this region will witness development,” he adds.

Establishment of a scent factory in Usilampatti is another long-pending demand of farmers. “Usilampatti is the major producer of ‘madurai malli’ in the district. Establishment of a scent factory will ensure that jasmine farmers earn good returns throughout the year,” says P. Manikandan, president of Madurai District Wet and Dry Land Farmers’ Association.

Lopsided sex ratio

Usilampatti is also infamous for its lopsided sex ratio. Child marriages and female infanticide are still reported here. A government school teacher says there is an urgent need to start a government higher secondary school, exclusively for girl students, so as to tackle the issue of child marriage which is widely prevalent in the region. “There is also a need to sensitise families so as to bring about a change in their mindset about girls,” he says.

The constituency, with a majority belonging to Piramalai Kallar caste of Mukkalathors, has sensitive pockets where there are frequent clashes between the dominant castes and the Dalits.

Caste dynamics

The three major contestants for the upcoming Assembly elections are all from the Piramalai Kallar caste. The All-India Forward Bloc, which is an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has fielded P.V. Kathiravan, a former MLA from the constituency. I. Mahendran, a former Usilampatti MLA, will be contesting for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has denied a seat for the sitting MLA P. Neethipathi and instead has fielded P. Aiyappan, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time.

Redressing issues related to the 58-canal scheme and establishing industries in Usilampatti are some of the major promises made by the candidates.