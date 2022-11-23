Development projects reviewed

November 23, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

NAGERCOIL

Secretary, Department of Commercial Taxes and Registration and Monitoring Officer for Kanniyakumari district P. Jothi Nirmala Samy reviewed the implementation of various projects and disbursal of welfare assistance to the needy on Wednesday.

After handing over farm equipment worth about Rs. 4.35 lakh to three beneficiaries at Sahaya Nagar under Thovalai taluk and inaugurated the sowing of black gram there, Ms. Jothi Nirmala visited the’Samaththuvapuram’ at Shenbagaramanpudur where the renovation of the houses in the egalitarian colony is going on. After checking the quality o f work, she instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest with superior quality.

She also inspected the Regional Transport Office at Visuvasapuram in Thovalai.

In the morning, Ms. Jothi Nirmala inspected the common kitchen on Water Tank Road, where the breakfast for government school children is being prepared. After tasting it, she monitored the breakfast being taken in vehicles to various schools to be served to the children.

“Before serving the breakfast, sample should be kept separately,” she instructed the officials.

During her visit to the Adi Dravida Students’ Hostel near the District Police Office, Ms. Jothi Nirmala interacted with the students to understand the quality of food being served to them and about other facilities in the hostel.

After visiting the Thuckalay Government Hospital, where she asked the doctors to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, the Monitoring Officer reviewed the performance of Kalkulam Taluk Office. When Ms. Nirmala came to know about the pending applications for patta transfer, legal heir certificates, community, income certificates, she warned the officials to issue the certificates at the earliest after conducting proper inquiry during their field visits.

“Since the applicants will be in need of these certificates for their higher education and other purposes, the revenue officials should ensure the disbursal of these certificates at the earliest. Else, the official concerned will be held responsible for the undue delay,” Ms. Nirmala warned.

District Collector M. Aravind, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, Koushik, Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadav and senior officials accompanied her.