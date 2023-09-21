ADVERTISEMENT

Development projects, Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme application scrutiny reviewed

September 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

District Monitoring Officer R. Selvaraj inspects development works at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

District Monitoring Officer R. Selvaraj on Thursday inspected some of the completed and ongoing development works in Valliyoor and Nanguneri panchayat unions in Tirunelveli district.

 In Valliyoor, Dr. Selvaraj inspected the construction of a bus stand being built on an outlay of ₹12.13 crore with amenities such as shops, passenger waiting hall, ATM and toilets.

 He also inspected the road laid between MKK Road and Kadambankulam in South Valliyoor panchayat at a cost of ₹62.30 lakh. Besides checking the thickness and quality of the road, he also measured the width of the rural road laid under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Programme.

 In Nanguneri panchayat union office, Dr. Selvaraj visited the help desks created there to help women, whose applications for monthly assistance under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme had been rejected.

 “If the applications rejected in the first phase are found to be eligible on appeal to receive the assistance, officials should visit their houses and conduct inquiry to reconfirm their decision so that genuinely eligible women will not get affected. The officials should ensure that all eligible women get the assistance of ₹1,000 a month,” he said.

 In Tirunelveli Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation, he inspected the ongoing underground drainage scheme work at Annai Velankanni Nagar and Paaraiyadi. Since the construction of the bridge, connecting Tirunelveli Town and Old Pettai at Kandigaiperi, was progressing at snail’s pace, the Monitoring Officer asked the officials to expedite the work.

 Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Suresh accompanied him during the inspection.

CONNECT WITH US