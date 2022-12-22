Development projects inspected

December 22, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Monitoring Officer for Tirunelveli district Selvaraj inspecting an anganvadi at Reddiyarpatti on the outskirts of Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Monitoring Officer for the district R. Selvaraj inspected the development schemes being implanted in the district under various programmes.

 Accompanied by the officials, Dr. Selvaraj inspected the 100 renovated houses, anganvadi building, library, community hall and the ration shop, all in Azhagiyapandiapuram ‘Samaththuvapuram’, sewage treatment plant at Ananthakrishnapuram under Naranammalpuram town panchayat, desilted Murthy Nainarkulam in V.M. Chathram and Keezh Puthukkulam in Reddiyarpatti, and the anganvadi at Reddiyarpatti.

 He also inspected the 16 acres of arid land being developed at Ittaeri under the cluster arid land development programme.

 Dr. Selvaraj, during the review meeting held after the inspection, urged the officials to clear the pending applications for patta, patta transfer etc. and reviewed the performance of the e-seva centres.

 The officials from all government departments should work in tandem to deliver the best and the early results to the public, he exhorted.

 Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohamed Shabbir Alam, District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Suresh and other senior officials accompanied Dr. Selvaraj during the inspection.

