Development projects inspected

NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind on Thursday visited and reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented by the District Rural Development Agency.

When he visited the under-construction building of paper-cup and paper-plate manufacturing unit at Peyankuzhi under the Nullivilai village panchayat in Thuckalay panchayat union and the paper-bag making unit to come up in the first floor of this building, being built at a cost of ₹ 17 lakh, Mr. Aravind checked the quality of construction materials used.

After inspecting a few houses being built under the ‘Prime Minister Awas Yojana’ in Nullivilai village panchayat, he visited the fishnet manufacturing unit being established in the same area at a cost of ₹ 97 lakh and the additional classroom buildings being built at Kandanvilai Panchayat Union Primary School.

Since the Nullivilai village panchayat building is also being built at a cost of ₹ 23.57 lakh, he visited the building.

Since coconut being the major crop of Kanniyakumari district, a coconut fiber manufacturing unit is coming up at Sadayamangalam village panchayat at a cost of ₹ 1.16 crore and a banana chips manufacturing unit, banana powder manufacturing unit and a unit for value-addition in honey are coming up in Muththalakurichi village panchayat, all at a cost of ₹ 4.07 crore. The Collector inspected these units.

The Collector asked the officials to complete these projects before the deadline with superior quality. Project Director, DRDA, S. Dhanapathi accompanied him.