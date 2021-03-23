Develop, maintain waterbodies: HC

23 March 2021 21:01 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State to maintain three specific areas marked as waterbodies in Mattuthavani, behind a well-known restaurant and ensure that the areas were not utilised for any other purpose.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi took cognisance of the report submitted by the Superintending Engineer of the Periyar Vaigai Basin who said the areas would be maintained and sufficient amounts were sanctioned.

The first portion was adjoining the Law College hostel building and the two other portions were nearby. With the places having the potential of increasing the aquifer, the court directed the areas be developed and used as waterbodies.

The court also directed Madurai Corporation Commissioner to ensure removal of garbage in the area. The court disposed of a batch of petitions pertaining to the encroachments in the waterbodies in Mattuthavani.