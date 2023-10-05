Develop critical thinking and communicative skills, Sylendra Babu tells students

October 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Sivakasi

Students should develop critical thinking and communicative skills during their college days to set a platform for their better future, according to the former Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu.

Speaking at “Maaperum Tamil Kanavu” programme held at PSR Engineering College near Sivakasi on Thursday, Mr. Babu said students should start with questioning “why” for everything they see. “When Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed polio vaccine, was asked if he would sell its patent to make a lot of money, he said in that case the commercial production of the vaccine would not be within the reach of the poor and gave it free of cost for the wellbeing of humanity.”

Similarly, students should aim high and set their goals according to reach greater heights., he added.

Stating that communication skills were important for graduates seeking employment and to set up their own enterprises, he said, “Many engineering graduates good at academics fail in interviews due to lack of communication skills.,”

He also wanted the students to develop the cooperative mindset so that they could work as a team. Besides, the former DGP also stressed the importance of preparation in achieving one’s goal.

Usain Bolt, who became the fastest man in the world, by running the 100 metre dash in 9.58 seconds prepared for it for nine years. “Immediately after winning three gold medals in Beijing Olypics, he said he would hit the tracks at 4.30 a.m. the next day to practice,” Mr. Babu said to underline the importance of practice.

Stating that college students should realise that they were privileged enough to pursue higher education, he said education was the most powerful weapon to fight in the battlefield called ‘life’.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan and college correspondent R. Solaisamy were among those who were present.

