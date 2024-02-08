GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devadoss Hospitals launches wellness card for patients

February 08, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devadoss Hospitals here has launched ‘Devadoss Wellness Card’, in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Health Limited.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the card was launched by hospital chairman Dr. A. Devadoss. The card offers discounts on pharmacy purchases, lab tests and radiology services.

Hospital vice-chairman Dr. Sathish Devadoss said the provision of complimentary personal accidental coverage (death and partial disability cover) up to ₹2 lakh and accidental hospitalisation insurance (up to 20% of PA cover of sum assured) underscored the hospital’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of patients in times of emergencies.

One of the primary features of the card was provision for post-surgery consultations as outpatients with free first consultation. The card initially had a wallet balance of ₹600 for lab investigations, X ray and scan facilities, the release added.

