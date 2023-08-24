August 24, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Devadoss Hospital has launched a joint robot system - CUVIS - one of the most advanced robot machines in the world for artificial joint surgery - a first of its kind in southern Tamil Nadu here on Wednesday.

In his welcome address, hospital chairman A. Devadoss said that the technology had improved so much in healthcare that they have to adapt to changes happening around the globe. The idea of introducing new techniques was primarily to help patients benefit from such developments.

For instance, a patient would feel better and comfortable with newer techniques than undergoing treatment through conventional practice. The robot, Prof Devadoss said, would be surgeon friendly and fully automated with numerous features and added that cities like Madurai shouldn’t be deprived of such innovations.

The robot shows the patient’s bone in 3D images, helping the surgeon in pre-planning of surgery. “One must understand every person’s bone structure is different from others. So, we need every surgery to be personalised and pre-planned,” he pointed.

Presiding over the launch, hospital vice-chairman Satish Devadoss said that there was a remarkable reduction in side effects like inequality of limb length, pulmonary embolism and fracture. Even the risk of infection was reduced because of fewer instruments in use than in the conventional surgery.

“As the robot system isimported and expensive, the cost of surgery may be higher initially, but the huge benefits of pre-surgery, surgery and post-surgery far outweighs the costs”, he said and added that with extreme robot precision of up to nano millimeters, the time for healing and recovery for a patient would be far quicker.

On the risks of contracting infections, Dr Satish said it was reduced while staying in a hospital and even the bed stay comes down from the earlier 10 days to just a day. “The patient can walk on the same day after surgery due to the robot in hand,” he added.

Appreciating the management of Devadoss Hospital for its innovative practices in healthcare, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathnavel said that the GRH has a bone bank and it would be given to needy patients. With challenges around, skills was forefront for medical professionals.

Sattur MLA Dr. A. R. R. Raghu Raman, HCL Madurai vice-president B. Subbaraman and Thiagarajar Mills Executive Director K. Thiagarajan offered felicitation.

Earlier, Dr. Deepak D. C., joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeon, presented the highlights of the robotic surgery.

