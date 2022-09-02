Detonator used for illegal fishing hurled at a house in Uthamapalayam
Unidentified miscreants hurled detonator used for illegal fishing activities at a dwelling in Narayanathevanpatti under Rayapanpatti police limits here on Friday. Glass panes were damaged in the attack.
Police said that a case has been registered under IPC Section 435 and Section 3 of Indian Explosives Act.
Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh visited the scene of crime. ASP Shreya Gupta is monitoring the case, police said and added that the CCTV footage was being examined by a special team.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that some residents heard a loud noise. A few burnt fuse wire was seen strewn on the street. A resident claimed that he heard the noise at around 1.45 a.m.
Though the motive and the accused were yet to be ascertained, police feel that the suspects may have done the crime with an intent to create panic among the public in the locality.
Rayapanpatti police are investigating. A team from the forensic sciences wing also visited the spot.
