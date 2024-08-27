Determination, focus with intensity will help crack UPSC exams, says Tirunelveli Collector

Candidates with determined, focused preparation with intensity can easily clear Union Public Service Commission exam to become civil servants and serve the people, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has said.

Participating in the UPSC Aspirants’ Meet organised jointly by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy at Sarah Tucker College here on Tuesday, he said civil service aspirants could prepare for the UPSC exam either by joining a coaching centre based on the optional subject one chooses or independently if a mentor could be identified from the family itself. After carefully choosing the optional subjects, the work put in either personally or with the help of a coaching centre to crack the UPSC examination should be focused, intent, determined and concentrated.

“Even while preparing for the examination with all concentration and intensity, you should discuss with your peers on the subjects every individual in the peer group has mastered, which will save you a lot of time while giving you a fair understanding about the subject. The discussions in the peer group of various topics will also enable you to identify your strengths and weaknesses. Above all, you should solve as many old question papers as you can after due preparation which will fine-tune you by rectifying the mistakes committed earlier,” the Collector said prescribing that the NCERT textbooks would be handy for the preparations.

Mr. Karthikeyan, who got IAS in his third attempt after getting railway services in the first two attempts, explained in detail about the coaching given at Anna Institute of Management, Chennai for main exam, the scholarship being given by the State government for the candidates clearing the preliminary examination and the facilities being made in Tamil Nadu House in Delhi for the candidates going to the national capital for interview.

“You can be asked about anything under the sky in the examination and the interview. When you encounter an uncomfortable question for which you do not know the correct answer, just politely say ‘I don’t know,’ as intellectual integrity is most important for an officer,” he said.

He urged the students to work with a purpose and intent to achieve their dreams.

“If your 129-year-old College was started by a philanthropic woman (Sarah Tucker) from ordinary background and if the son of a poor brick kiln worker from Sivaganga district can secure admission in Madurai Medical College this year, you can also achieve bigger things like cracking UPSC exams if you have the determination and the thirst for chasing your dreams with intent,” he said.

He said the entry of more women in civil services should be encouraged so that a minimum of 50% civil servants would be women and they should occupy the highest positions like Union Cabinet Secretary.

Recalling the worst floods the Tirunelveli district encountered in mid-December last and the relief works carried out by the district administration, Mr. Karthikeyan said constant monitoring of water level in the Manimuthar and the Papanasam dams averted a major disaster and expressed satisfaction over flood relief works. “If you can come to power, you can serve the needy in the most fitting fashion,” he said.

When one of the students, a daughter of an award-winning anganvadi worker, wanted to take a photograph with the Collector, Dr. Karthikeyan obliged immediately saying that he should seek her permission for taking a photograph with her in future after she becomes a civil servant.

Faculty member of Shankar IAS Academy J.J. Prakash explained in detail about UPSC examinations and the preparations.

On behalf of The Hindu, ₹35,000 worth books from The Hindu Publications were donated to the Sarah Tucker College library for the benefit of civil service aspirants.

