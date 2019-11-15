‘Determination can help students achieve goals’

Determination and training could help students achieve their goals, said District Judge P. Mathusuthanan here on Thursday.

He was addressing children from child care institutions (CCI) under the purview of Child Welfare Committee, as part of Children’s Day celebration. “Many students think that only those from affluent background can achieve their goals. But it is wrong as all students, irrespective of their background, can achieve them,” he said.

Around 300 students from the 48 CCIs across the district took part in the event. Cultural programmes, including group dance, mime and drama, were performed by the students throughout the day.

Chairperson of the committee V.M. Vijayasaravanan said that this was the first time a programme was organised to bring together children from all the CCIs. “This event provides a great platform to assess how well the children are being treated at the institutions,” he said.

Over the last one month, elocution, drawing, essay writing and poetry competitions were held for these students. On Thursday, prizes were distributed to them.

Child rights activists, who worked for protection and rehabilitation of children, were honoured on the occasion. Mr. Vijayasaravanan said that by motivating other social workers, they could form a strong team, which could work on addressing the distress among children.

Committee members L. Shanmugam, M. R. Shanthi and B. Pandiaraja participated in the event.