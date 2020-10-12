Detention of Jesuit priest condemned

TIRUNELVELI

12 October 2020 20:37 IST

Protest staged for immediate release of the 83-year-old priest

Condemning the detention of Jesuit priest Rev. Fr. Stan Swamy SJ, who was working for the cause of downtrodden and other vulnerable sections of the society in Bihar and Jharkhand by the National Investigating Agency, People’s Citizenship Protection Movement and political parties staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protestors demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the 83-year-old priest. Speakers at the agitation said the priest, who had been working for the cause of tribal people in Bihar and Jharkhand over the past 50 years, had published several reports about the pathetic condition of those people whose rights had been denied by the powerful. When they were being chased away from their homelands, Rev. Fr. Stan was creating awareness of their rights, promised by the Indian Constitution.

Against this backdrop, he had been detained by the NIA in connection with Bhima Koregan case after he cooperated with the investigating agency for interrogation for several hours that spread over a few months. Though he was willing to cooperate with the NIA for investigation either in the place he was residing or online investigation, he had been taken to Mumbai for further investigation despite his poor health and old age.

The speakers, who termed the arrest as a ‘conspiracy,’ said Rev. Fr. Stan had been targeted by the official machinery as he was creating awareness among the tribal people how they were exploited by the people in power. “Hence, Rev. Fr. Stan should be released unconditionally and immediately,” the speakers said.

Former Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. A. Jude Paulraj; M .Abdul Wahab of DMK; Sankarapandian of the Congress; K.M.A. Nizam of MDMK; K.G. Bhaskaran of CPI(M); S. Kasi Viswanathan of CPI; Rasool Maideen of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi; G. Hayat Mohamed of Social Democratic Party of India; Suresh of VCK; and Ramesh of CPI (ML) spoke.