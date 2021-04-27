Bangladesh national detained

RAMESWARAM

27 April 2021 21:45 IST

A Bangladesh national identified as Mohamed Naseem, 43, was detained off Arichalmunai coast on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the foreign national confessed that he had lived in Sri Lanka for a few years. He had planned to go home to see his ailing father. So, he reached the Indian waters by hiring a fibre boat from Sri Lanka on Monday night and reached the shores.

Following some alert from the fishermen in the locality, the police detained the foreigner and took him to the police station. A senior police officer said that interrogations were still on and that a case would be registered by Wednesday.

