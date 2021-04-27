Madurai

Bangladesh national detained

A Bangladesh national identified as Mohamed Naseem, 43, was detained off Arichalmunai coast on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the foreign national confessed that he had lived in Sri Lanka for a few years. He had planned to go home to see his ailing father. So, he reached the Indian waters by hiring a fibre boat from Sri Lanka on Monday night and reached the shores.

Following some alert from the fishermen in the locality, the police detained the foreigner and took him to the police station. A senior police officer said that interrogations were still on and that a case would be registered by Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 9:45:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/detained/article34424627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY