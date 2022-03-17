Detained Sri Lankan fishermen handed over to Coastal Security Group

THOOTHUKUDI

The six Sri Lankan fishermen, who were detained by Indian Coast Guard Ship Vajra off Kanniyakumari coast on Wednesday, were handed over to the Coastal Security Group on Thursday for further investigation.

Even as the Sri Lankan fishermen were fishing in the Indian territorial waters off Kanniyakumari coast on Wednesday, the fishermen and their boat were detained by ICGS Vajra during its routine patrol in this region. The Indian Coast Guard, who brought the detained mechanised boat with the fishermen to Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre around 5 p.m. on Thursday, handed them over to the Coastal Security Group, who took the fishermen to the CSG police station for interrogation.

After the interrogation, they will be produced in the special court in Ramanathapuram on Friday and then lodged in the Puzhal prison.

“Since they speak only Sinhalese, getting their names and address was a bit difficult and hence help of an interpretor was sought,” said sources in the police.