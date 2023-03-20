Detained Sri Lankan boat with fishermen brought to Thoothukudi

March 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A detained Sri Lankan fishing boat with six fishermen was brought to Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi on Monday. The mechanised boat, which entered Indian territorial waters and was fishing 80 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari, was detained by Indian Coast Guard ship Aadhesh on Sunday evening. They were brought to Tharuvaikulam on Monday and handed over to Coastal Security Group police, who grilled the Sri Lankan fishermen. Later, Q Branch and Intelligence Bureau officers also questioned them.

They would be produced before the Special Court in Ramanathapuram and remanded in judicial custody, police said.