100 detained under Goondas Act this year

The police have detained 100 persons under the provisions of the Goondas Act since January this year.

Of this 100, 74 are history-sheeters, 13 persons were arrested in connection with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 8 for drug trafficking, 3 for illicit sand mining, a cyber crime offender and a person for sex racket. Cyber crime offender M. Palavesam, 43, of Udaiyaarkulam near Nazareth has bagged the dubious distinction of becoming the ‘100th Goonda’ of the year, who was detained on Tuesday. After sending obscene photos and videos to a woman from a village near Nazareth, he harassed her on May 28 last. When she told her family members about the harassment, he issued a murder threat to her, following which the victim filed a complaint. As the charges were found to be true, the police arrested him recently and detained him under the Goondas Act, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said.

In Tirunelveli, five rowdies, all accused in murder cases, were detained under the Goondas Act on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said P. Kandan, 19, P. Murugan alias Muruga Kutty, 18, D. Suresh alias Soosai, 18, M. Vijay, 18 and P. Shankar alias Gomathi Shankar, 18, all hailing from Rajavallipuram were arrested recently following a communally sensitive murder. Collector V. Vishnu also ordered the detention of T. Pitchaiah alias Ulli Pitchaiah, 31, a history-sheeter from Pattamadai, under the Goondas Act.