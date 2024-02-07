GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Detail criteria for granting permission for bullock cart races, HC tells govt.

February 07, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Coming across a number of petitions challenging the orders of authorities denying permission to conduct bullock cart race on various grounds, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the authorities the details of the guidelines for the events and the criteria for granting permission for them.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the State while hearing a petition filed by T. Ravi of Peravurani in Thanjavur district, who sought a direction to the authorities to permit bullock cart race at Serubalakkadu village.

He said the application seeking permission was rejected by police who said there was no reference to the place and the time schedule for the event. Considering the traffic congestion, the application was rejected.

A representation containing the details was yet to be considered, he said and sought a direction to the authorities concerned to grant permission for the event on February 18. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 14.

