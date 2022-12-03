Despite occupying a Constitutional post, Governor acts in a biased manner, says CPI

December 03, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Governor R.N. Ravi was functioning in a biased manner despite occupying a Constitutional post, Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan said.

“While refusing to give his approval for several Bills, hesseeks clarification from State government for a false complaint by the BJP on alleged lapses in security during PM visit”R. MutharasanCPI State secretary

“While refusing to give his approval for several Bills which were gathering dust in the Governor’s office, Mr. Ravi is seeking clarification from Tamil Nadu government within 24 hours for a false complaint by the State president of Bharatiya Janata Party on alleged lapses in security arrangements during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This clearly shows that he is biased,” Mr. Mutharasan told reporters here after the end of the AITUC’s three-day State-level conference.

He said the BJP-led union government was disturbing the non-BJP State governments through the Governors in a bid to destabilise the administration. It had been selling public sector undertakings at a throwaway price after making them sick. While the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru established 33 public sector undertakings, his successor Lal Bhahdur Shastri established five companies. On their part, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi created 82 public sector companies and their successors established 16 firms to make the country’s public sector vibrant.

But Mr. Modi had been selling them one after the other after making them sick. Moreover, anti-labour policies and laws were being enacted to crush the working class. “Hence, we have decided to stage road roko across the State on January 24 against the anti-labour union government,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

He also came down heavily on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for interfering in Tamil Nadu affairs.

The conference, attended by over 500 representatives, elected new office-bearers and adopted more than 60 resolutions. While S. Kasi Viswanathan of Tirunelveli was elected State president of AITUC, Radhakrishnan of Madurai will be the new general secretary. They will occupy these posts for three years.