Desilting work on in Korampallam tank

With a view to storing water for drinking and irrigation ahead of the onset of north-east monsoon in October, the district administration has started desilting Korampallam tank here on Saturday.

Korampallam is one of the biggest tanks in Thoothukudi district. Collector N. Venkatesh inaugurated the desilting works in the presence of officials from various departments. According to a statement, the desilting work is being carried out with the financial support of Sterlite Copper with its contribution of ₹15 lakh in the first phase.

To improve water storage, waterbodies were being desilted. Silt deposited in tanks was being removed with earth movers.

Desilting tanks would also reduce the possibility of surplus water draining into the sea.

Farmers had been allowed to lift 600 units of silt from tanks every day. District Revenue Officer M. Veerappan, Thoothukudi Sub-Collector Deepak Jacob, District Rural Development Agency Project Director V. Pitchai, Sterlite General Manager Pradeep Nair were present.