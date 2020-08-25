Desilting over in 42-km stretch in Vaigai: Minister

SIVAGANGA

Expressing satisfaction over the desilting of channels and removing bushes along the 42-kilometre stretch of Vaigai river here, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran said that the government was committed to improving the welfare of farmers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after inspecting the channel works along the Vaigai at Manalur-Veediyarendal here, he said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earmarked funds for the first phase for linking the Vaigai with Gundar. This is bound to permanently solve the water issues faced by the farmers.

Already, the kudimaramathu scheme in the district had enhanced the water table in many locations. Ooranis and minor tanks had been cleared. Not only water for irrigation has been made available, but also for drinking purposes, the Minister said and welcomed suggestions for improvement.

Collector J Jayakanthan said the Agriculture Department officials had been instructed to identify barren lands and appealed to farmers to make use of water availability for irrigation.

Progressive farmers from the district suggested to the Minister to encourage setting up farm ponds so that tiny and marginal farmers can benefit during summer, where cash crops can be carried out by them.

Farmers from Tirupuvanam, Manamadurai and nearby places said the long pending demand to remove encroachment on the irrigation channels had been addressed. They also urged the Minister to stop sand mining in the belt, which was going on unchecked, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic times.

The officials said that there was a control room functioning at the Collectorate and farmers and activists can alert it on illegal mining activities.